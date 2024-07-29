The office on Brook Street will be managed by Daniel Kenworthy, who is assistant head of residential conveyancing for the firm and also manages the firm’s successful Pontefract office. Daniel joined Ison Harrison in April 2019 and specialises in residential conveyancing.

The team at Selby also comprises Lucy Hough, associate and wills and probate solicitor, Emma Clowes, family solicitor, and Gemma Atkinson, conveyancing legal executive.

Lucy has worked in wills and probate for eight years and qualified as a solicitor in October 2020. She joined Ison Harrison in July 2021 and was promoted to associate solicitor in 2023.

Emma works in the firm’s family law division and has four years’ experience in the field. She joined Ison Harrison after qualifying in September 2023.

Gemma Atkinson is due to qualify as a chartered legal executive later this year after completing a six year apprenticeship. Gemma has worked in the legal sector for 10 years and as a Selby resident has extensive insight of the local property market. Gemma joined Ison Harrison’s conveyancing division in April this year.

Ison Harrison became a 100% employee-owned business in January 2022. Since becoming owned by its employees, the firm has experienced significant growth in the number of clients that it acts for, with this 20th office launch reaffirming its expansive presence in the region.

Selby is the fourth new office the firm has opened since becoming entirely employee-owned, after Wakefield in 2022, Doncaster in 2023, and Queensbury earlier this year.

Ison Harrison’s new Selby office is offering a comprehensive suite of legal services for both business and private clients, ranging from new build and conveyancing to family law and wills and probate matters, as well as being able to draw on the wider expertise in the firm for commercial clients.

Selby branch manager, Daniel Kenworthy, said: “We’ve assembled a talented team at Selby and we’re all looking forward to establishing a strong presence in the area.

"This new office launch is the next step in Ison Harrison’s continued expansion, enabling us to build solid connections in the local community, to provide a comprehensive legal service and repeat the success we’ve achieved across the entire Yorkshire region.”

Ison Harrison managing partner, Jonathan Wearing, said: “This is our 20th office and our fourth since becoming employee-owned in just over two years. We’re delighted to have opened two new offices in the first half of this year and completed the recent acquisition of established Leeds firm, Cohen Cramer.

“This latest office sees us further strengthening our reputation in Yorkshire, providing an even wider range of legal expertise through our expanding network of offices. One of the driving factors at the firm is that clients can easily access high-quality, local legal advice thanks to our visibility and prominence across the region’s high streets. We’re looking forward to seizing the opportunity to further establish the Ison Harrison name in a new and exciting location.”

Ison Harrison employs more than 300 staff across Yorkshire, promising the broadest range of legal services in the region.

The firm has over 10 Law Society accreditations including Lexcel, Clinical Negligence, Family Law, Immigration & Asylum, Conveyancing Quality and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.