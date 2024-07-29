A NUMBER of small businesses in York have been targeted by a burglar.
North Yorkshire Police say officers from the York city centre team arrested a man on Sunday afternoon (July28) following a string of commercial burglaries in the city centre.
A force spokesman said: “The burglaries happened over night or early morning Saturday and affected a number of local, small businesses.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
