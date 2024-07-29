A MAN has been attacked in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say a man has been attacked in the city centre receiving facial injuries.
A police spokesman said: “Officers from York city centre with special constable colleagues were supported by response officers in arresting three suspects this morning (July 29).
”All those are believed to be responsible are in custody.”
