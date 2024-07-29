Jayne Venables helps run Hoping Street Kitchen which was visited by the MPs for York Central and Outer and the city council’s housing boss on Sunday (July 28).

It takes place every week at King’s Manor Garden, next to York Art Gallery, providing free meals to those in need.

When the kitchen opened in November 2021 it was used by 30 people, most of them homeless.

But now, Ms Venables said, it can feed around 100 some weeks, many working people with families to feed.

Jayne Venables, a trustee at Hoping Street Kitchen in York (Image: Supplied)

“I get families ringing up, particularly since the cost-of-living crisis, they are asking for help for the first time,” she explained. “They have jobs, they’re mortified.”

Ms Venables – speaking to The Press at the street kitchen – said she is “cautiously hopeful” for the new Labour government, adding: “I’m cautious about everything now. We’ve seen things deteriorate so badly.”

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, speaking to service users at Hoping Street Kitchen in King's Manor Garden (Image: Hoping Street Kitchen)

She and other trustees from the street kitchen want the government to look at the ‘housing first’ model used in Finland.

This model gives homeless people a permanent home of their own as soon as possible, then provides them with the help and support they need.

Labour has pledged to built 1.5 million homes which Ms Venables welcomed.

Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council’s executive member for housing, planning and safer communities, said the government’s plan is “the best way” to move forward.

Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council’s housing boss, with volunteers at Hoping Street Kitchen (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Particularly for a city like York which has such a problem with affordable housing,” he explained. “We need to make sure that we focus on the brownfield.”

In York, Cllr Pavlovic said these homes will be included in the city’s long-awaited local plan, which he hopes will be approved by October.

The Labour-run council boss said the cost-of-living crisis has impacted everyone and wants to address this.

“One of the problems is that people tell me their children and grandchildren have left to move away from York because they can’t find a place to live,” he explained. “So, anything the government can do to introduce houses being available and being affordable would benefit not just individuals, but the economy.”

Cllr Pavlovic added that the council hopes to have its new homelessness policy agreed by the end of the year.

'People are struggling,' says MP

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said poverty is a key issue for York residents, stating: “Food poverty is a reality, people are struggling.”

The Labour MP said she wants to see the government bring forward the housing first strategy but welcomed policies that have already been announced.

“We’ve got a crisis on our hands,” she said. “I’m really pleased that Labour has put a policy forward to help.

“I see the impact on families – it’s mums and dads.”

Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council’s housing boss, and Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, with volunteers at Hoping Street Kitchen (Image: Dylan Connell)

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, said people in his constituency “really struggle” with costs like energy.

“The stories I’ve heard have really knocked me back,” the Labour MP said at the street kitchen, adding: “It’s moments like this where people find some light relief. It’s days like today which give you hope.”