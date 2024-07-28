A motorcyclist was treated by paramedics after a crash in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
The man was involved in a crash in Sproxton, near Helmsley, at about 11.20am today (Sunday, July 28).
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.
“Crews made vehicle safe,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Male casualty was taken care of by paramedics at the scene.”
