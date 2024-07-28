Two men in their 20s were killed in a light plane crash in a North Yorkshire village, police said.
The two-seater light aircraft crashed into a field in Thorganby, near Weldrake, at around 9.50am today (Sunday, July 28).
North Yorkshire Police said the men who were pronounced dead are believed to have been the pilot and passenger.
“Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported,” a force spokesperson said.
“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.”
Police, paramedics and firefighters were on the scene near Thorganby, south of Wheldrake.
An air ambulance and a helicopter belonging to the coast guard were also reported to have landed nearby.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a number of it received an "emergency call" at 9.50am.
"A number of our resources have responded to the incident," a service spokesperson said.
Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.
