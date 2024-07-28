Emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident was reported at around 9.50am today (Sunday, July 28).
The force has not specified what the incident is or its exact location.
“We remain on the scene along with other emergency services, and further updates will follow,” a police spokesperson said.
