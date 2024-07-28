The Kaiser Chiefs and S Club performed at the racecourse’s music showcase weekend and the track hosted the concluding fixtures of the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival.

James Brennan, York Racecourse’s marketing manager, told The Press this weekend’s warm and sunny forecast was a welcomed change from the wet and cold weather of this year’s previous race days.

“It’s, frankly, the only decent weather we’ve had this season,” he said. “At our previous race days in June and July we didn’t get near the temperatures it was this weekend.

Racegoers in York this weekend (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

“It was a delight to be back racing without hats, coats and umbrellas.

“People were out on the lawns watching the racing – that was tremendous.”

The Kaiser Chiefs on stage at York Racecourse (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

On Friday (July 26) the Kaiser Chiefs took to the racecourse’s stage, followed by S Club on Saturday.

“The two music performers were exactly what we’d hoped for – high energy,” James said. “Both acts, with 20 plus experience, know how to put on a show and did it in spades.”

S Club on stage at York Racecourse (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

He explained that the groups got the crowd moving, with hits from the Kaiser Chiefs including I Predict a Riot and Reach by S Club.

“It’s what the music showcase is – it combines music and competitive racing,” James explained. “It was great to see people back out watching racing and having fun.”

Thousands of people descended on York Racecourse this weekend (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

Formed in nearby Leeds in 1996, indie rock band the Kaiser Chiefs boast two number one albums and three Brit Awards.

S Club were formerly known as S Club 7 and formed in 1998.

Thousands of people descended on York Racecourse this weekend (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

The pop group rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece following the sudden death of band member Paul Cattermole at the age of 46 and departure of Hannah Spearritt.

Meanwhile, on the track in York, the Group two Sky Bet York Stakes were the centre piece of a seven-race card.

The Group two Sky Bet York Stakes were the centre piece of a seven-race card at York Racecourse this weekend (Image: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse)

James said the attention of the team at the racecourse now turns towards the Ebor Festival, taking place from Wednesday, August 21, to Saturday, August 24.

He explained that the team has “a little bit of time to recover” and will be busy preparing the lawn, ensuring everything is ready for the four-day event.

The festival will welcome some of the world’s top competitors with £6.8 million in prize money given out across the four days.

“It’s four days of fun and fantastic racing – and that’s where our focus will be for the next month,” James said. “We hope the weather will return for the Ebor Festival.”

Visit York Racecourse’s website for tickets to the Ebor Festival and more information about the event.