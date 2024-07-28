Firefighters came to the rescue after a child was locked inside a home in York.

The youngster was unable to get out of the property in Woodland Way, Huntington, after another child closed the self locking door while the parents were outside, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said. 

A fire crew was called to the scene at about 8.30pm yesterday (Saturday, July 27).

They used a ladder to gain access to the home and opened the door so the parents could enter.