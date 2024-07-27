The boy was left with lacerations after the incident in Nidderdale Greenway, near the Nidd Viaduct, Harrogate, on Wednesday (July 24).

As The Press reported, three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 15, all from the Harrogate area were arrested on suspicion of affray. Another 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police on Saturday said there continues to be a police presence in the area and in the wider community, with officers on hand to support residents.

The force urged anyone with information about the incident who has not yet come forward to do so by calling 101, selecting option 1 and quoting reference NYP24-07-2024-0352.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using its website, again quoting police reference number NYP-24-07-2024-0352.