Despite over four decades passing, they still champion the genre's DIY ethos – and some still dock paper clips accessories and tartan trousers.

“It really shook things up,” Sean Parkin said of punk. “Not everyone was good but everyone had a go.”

“I went straight to art school after punk,” added Nev Astley, who photographed the York punk scene and went on to work as an animator. “I did it all in my own way.”

Sean Parkin and Nev Astley with Nev's photographs at Punk York 3 (Image: Dylan Connell)

Sean helped organise Saturday’s (July 28) exhibition and live music event, named Punk York, at the Victoria Vaults, in Nunnery Lane.

It was the third of its kind after starting in 2022 to showcase Nev’s photographs of the scene.

Jermz singer Simon Snakke with a photograph of himself onstage in the seventies (Image: Dylan Connell)

This year Sean colourised the previously black and white images which offers a fresh insight into the time.

The photographs show packed out gigs at venues across the city, some now long gone.

Nev said punk changed going to gigs for him.

Jermz singer Simon Snakke and bassist Charles Chaos holding a photograph of themselves onstage in the seventies (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I used to see gigs before punk at York Central Hall but you couldn’t get anywhere near [the acts],” he recalled, adding that when punk came around the audience could get close to those onstage – and even sit in on soundchecks. “You’d listen to them on John Peel, then they’d be on at the Grob and Duckett [in Rougier Street].”

He was there when big names – the Jam, Damned, Chelsea, UK Subs – passed through the city and captured them on his camera.

Sema 4 play a packed De Grey Rooms in York (Image: Nev Astley)

“Back in the seventies you didn’t have a camera on your phone,” he explained. “But I carried an SLR around with me.

"I had rolls and rolls of black and white film. I used to go home to the roof to develop them. Then, I’d go into pubs selling half sized postcards for a beer.”

During lockdown Sean made documentaries about the York punk scene, including one about the Pop Club which was open between 1978-79 and located at the Oval Ball, next to York Rugby Club in Haxby Road.

Clash City Rockers who played at Punk York 3 (Image: Dylan Connell)

At the time he suggested that Nev exhibit his images, fearing they were at risk of never being seen again.

And Nev agreed, joking: “I was getting sick of showing them on my phone.”

Seventies punk bands reunite for special gigs

Recalling the first Punk York event two years ago, Sean said: “It was just great. Everywhere I looked there were people I knew; a lot haven’t changed since the time.”

He added that last year “was amazing” and “packed out” as fans filled the Vaults to watch Cyanide, whose remaining members reunited for the first time in decades.

Cyanide on stage by Nev Astley (Image: Nev Astley)

This year’s line-up was The Issue (who reformed for the first time since the late 70s), Surf Sluts and Clash City Rockers.

Across the three Punk York events, around £12,000 has been raised for good causes.

This year it’s raising funds to help young musicians pay for recording and rehearsal sessions.

The idea came after the Corsairs, from York, played at last year’s event.

“We were so impressed by them,” said Sean, who was a singer in Checkmates and Dada in his younger days. “We want to encourage them. I remember when we were in bands and young – we were all skint and couldn’t afford it.”

On sale at the gig was a limited edition 20-track compilation CD featuring some of York’s finest bands from the 1977 until the early 1980s, with all proceeds going towards the fundraiser.