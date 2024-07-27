Police are warning residents of a York village to “stay vigilant” after a spate of bicycle thefts in the area.
Bikes have been stolen in the Bishopthorpe area, with reports of properties near the cycle track and those that look vacant being targeted, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force urges people who see anything suspicious – particularly during the night – to report it immediately by dialling 999.
