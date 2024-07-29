Stuart Norris died aged just 49 from a heart attack at home in April.

A keen cyclist, Stuart was described by friends as one of the most active and fittest men they knew.

He worked for Huntington-based Portakabin for 25 years where he was a popular figure and liked by all. Stuart founded the company’s cycling club during his time there.

Keen cyclist Stuart Norris who died from a heart attack at just 49 (Image: Supplied)

The father of two, from Stamford Bridge, was “incredibly knowledgeable, diligent, hard-working and professional,” a Portakabin spokesperson said, adding that he was “completely unflappable” and “always remained calm and acted at all times with incredible integrity”.

He raised over £55,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance through his charitable endeavours.

In 2022 The Press told how Stuart raised over £12,000 for the charity by cycling 1,500km (932mi) from London to Edinburgh.

Peter Smith, Stuart’s friend, described him as “one the world’s most genuine and honest people, who’s love of cycling was infectious – he got everyone at it”.

“He’s someone I will think of every time I set off on my bike,” he said.

Stuart visiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance which he raised £55,000 for through is charitable endeavours (Image: Supplied)

Stuart’s father Mike set up a memorial fund in his honour for the charity which has raised over £20,000.

Karen Norris, Stuart’s wife, said they have been “blown away” by the amount raised.

“It costs £19,000 a day to keep both of Yorkshire’s Air Ambulances in the air and as an independent charity they rely heavily on the kindness of people to help save lives across Yorkshire,” she said. “It’s been wonderful to see.”

Group cycle in memory of Stuart

A 49-mile memorial ride took place on Sunday, July 21 – with each mile representing a year of Stuart’s life.

Twenty-three riders – some coming from as far as Oxford and the Lake District – set off on the route from Portakabin, in New Lane.

They travelled along Stuart’s regular commuting roads, local training routes and the places where he shared happy memories with many on club rides.

The riders before setting off on the cycle in memory of Stuart (Image: Supplied)

It also took in the Maze of Troy which was one of his favourite places. There the riders paused and were met by Stuart’s wife, Karen, and children, Erin and Dan, to share memories and a toast in his memory.

Peter said the ride was in keeping with Stuart’s “ethos of encouraging everyone and anyone to get on a bike”.

The memorial ride group at the Maze of Troy - one of Stuart's favourite places (Image: Supplied)

The ride, he explained, “was open to all abilities from those on full carbon race bikes, single speed bikes, mountain bikes, folding bikes, BMX, e-bikes, commuter bikes or even unicycles as he loved anything with wheels and was human powered".

“What is clear from those that gathered to remember him was that Stuart was much more than a colleague, a friend and a cyclist,” the Portakabin spokesperson said. “Above all, he was a family man, and his sudden passing has left a lasting impact on his wife Karen, his daughter Erin and his son Daniel.

“The fundraiser set up in his name has created a fantastic legacy for them to remember him by.”