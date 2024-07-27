Firefighters arrived at the property in Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, at about 1.40am today (Saturday, July 27) and found it filled with smoke and an alarm sounding.

They found that the smoke was coming from food left on the hob and no one was present at the premises, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Fire dealt with by crews and property cleared of smoke by use of a positive pressure fan.”