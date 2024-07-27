Food left on a hot hob at a home in North Yorkshire sparked an emergency callout from the fire service.
Firefighters arrived at the property in Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, at about 1.40am today (Saturday, July 27) and found it filled with smoke and an alarm sounding.
They found that the smoke was coming from food left on the hob and no one was present at the premises, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Fire dealt with by crews and property cleared of smoke by use of a positive pressure fan.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article