Firefighters were called to flooding at a property in York city centre.
A crew rushed to the scene in North Street at about 10.20pm yesterday (Friday, July 26).
Flooding from a business in the street was affecting the premises below, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Crew isolated the water to the building using small tools and left the incident in the hands of a responsible person.”
