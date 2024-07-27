Firefighters were called after two cars crashed in a North Yorkshire village.

No one was trapped or injured after the crash in Pickering Road East, Snainton, at 5.55pm yesterday (Friday, July 26) , North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An electric Mercedes and a hybrid Suzuki were involved in the collision.

The fire crew made the electric vehicle safe before it was recovered by isolating its power, the fire service said.