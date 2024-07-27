Firefighters were called after two cars crashed in a North Yorkshire village.
No one was trapped or injured after the crash in Pickering Road East, Snainton, at 5.55pm yesterday (Friday, July 26) , North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
An electric Mercedes and a hybrid Suzuki were involved in the collision.
The fire crew made the electric vehicle safe before it was recovered by isolating its power, the fire service said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article