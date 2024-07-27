Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 15-year-old girl missing from her home in York.
Ellie-May was last seen in the York area at around 9.30am yesterday (Friday, July 26), North Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson added that she may have travelled by train to South Yorkshire or Leicestershire.
“Anyone with information about her location is urged to call us on 101, select option one and provide reference number NYP26072024-0238,” they said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article