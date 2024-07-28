The Resurgence Tour by London City Ballet is set to embark on its UK tour this autumn including a two-night showing at York’s Theatre Royal on September 6 and 7.

Formerly the resident company of Sadler’s Wells, and internationally recognised as one of the world’s leading dance collectives, the prolific touring company closed its doors in 1996 after 18 years of operations.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The company are currently working to a three-year contract and will spend half of the year touring. They will also perform in Italy, Portugal, China and at the Joyce Theatre in New York with the UK leg set to conclude at Sadler’s Wells in London in September.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Christopher Marney (former principal dancer at New Adventures and director of the Joffrey Ballet Studio Company of Chicago), the company will present a programme of acclaimed works by British choreographers including the revival of Kenneth MacMillan’s 1972 one-act ballet Ballade, unseen in Europe for over 50 years.

Performers on the Resurgence tour (Image: ASH)

The repertoire also includes Ashley Page’s Larina Waltz marking the ballet’s 30th anniversary, and Olivier award-winner Arielle Smith premieres a new creation Five Dances. A full company work by Christopher Marney called Eve, which premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2022, will close the evening.

Artistic Director Christopher Marney has spent two years rebuilding London City Ballet with insights from its early pioneers. The works selected for the 2024 international tour pay homage to the company’s roots in the form of rarely seen archival footage.

London City Ballet, Theatre Royal Bath (Image: ASH)

He said: “London City Ballet informed my own career. Seeing the company perform as a child stimulated my enthusiasm for the artform. I am drawn to reviving past repertoire of influential choreographers alongside presenting dynamic new works from current dance talent.

“The Resurgence tour offers audiences the chance to enjoy some of the most compelling dancers from around the world perform choreography rarely seen, many of whom are former principals from leading dance companies.

“We’re a progressive and diverse company celebrating exceptional dancers presenting engaging work for a new generation.”