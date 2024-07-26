In their 44 years, the awards have become the benchmark for exceptional site managers and are awarded following a rigorous judging process.

Thousands of inspections have taken place to determine this year’s 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, and the Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire winners puts them in the top 5% of UK site managers.

Chris Fletcher said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers. I’m surrounded by a fantastic team and we’re all dedicated to building homes of the highest quality for our customers. This award is testament to our hard work and I’m delighted our commitment has been recognised.”



Jeff Gilhespie, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of all our winning site managers and their teams.”

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners now enter the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January.

The Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire winners are: Chris Fletcher (Coatham Gardens), Joe Evans (Hartburn Grange), Lee Dewing (Oaklands), Richie Hay (Williams Heath), Steve Graham (Elderwood Grove) and Graeme Arnott (Lime Gardens).