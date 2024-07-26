Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award is a true testament to the exceptional service and unforgettable experiences City Cruises York says it provides.

City Cruises York lets visitors immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of York’s past with guided tours, or chart their own course with a self-drive boat rental.

Carol Scott, regional director for City Cruises York, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor.

“This award is a tremendous honour and reflects the tireless dedication of our entire team in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. We strive to provide exceptional customer service and ensure every cruise is a highlight of their visit.”

Dreaming of exploring York from a fresh perspective? City Cruises York offers a diverse range of cruises to suit every taste and budget. Whether you’re seeking a leisurely sightseeing cruise, an educational historical tour, or a relaxing afternoon on the river, they have the perfect voyage for you. Book your unforgettable adventure today and discover why City Cruises York is an award-winning experience!