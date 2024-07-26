Acasia Welburn was working in a trusted care position when she sexually abused the teenager who was under 16, North Yorkshire Police said.

The now 26-year-old contacted the boy via social media and shared sexual messages and images.

A “shocking string of abuse” followed on from this when she met the victim on a regular basis for sexual intercourse in her car and flat, a police spokesperson said.

Welburn, of New Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

She was jailed for two-and-a-half years today (Friday, July 26) at York Crown Court.

After the hearing, detective constable Alison Morris, from North Yorkshire Police’s non recent sexual abuse team, said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for their incredible courage and determination that they have shown.

“This is another case which demonstrates it is possible for victims to seek and receive justice.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected by any offending to make contact with the police, you will be supported and listened to.”