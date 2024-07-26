A 39-year-old Scarborough Al Winfindale, of Ewart Street, pleaded guilty to rape before the start of his trial.

Wilfindale raped the woman in Scarborough in 2022.

The victim has been left feeling violated, degraded and completely worthless following the rape.

More than a year later she still remains shaken by the memory of the incident and has yet been unable to tell her loved ones what happened to her.

Winfindale was sentenced to five years, five months at York Crown Court today (July 26).

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicholas Burton of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim who has shown incredible strength at both reporting this horrendous crime and supporting this investigation.

“We urge any victim of sexual assault or rape to please come forward, no matter when it happened, you will be listened to.

“We know it can be difficult, but we have specially trained officers who will support you. As part of our support we can put you in touch with a range of support services that can help you.”

The North Yorkshire Police website contains details of a range of organisations that provide support, advice and medical help for victims of rape.