‘Cops & Cars’ is returning to The Motorist Hub in New Lennerton Lane Sherburn in Elmet on Saturday, August 3.

Cars seen on Channel 5 police shows including ‘Police Interceptors’, ‘Traffic Cops’, ‘Motorway Cops’ will be on display.

Former traffic cop Ben Pearson featured in 'Police Interceptors' and will be at 'Cops & Cars.'

Ben Pearson (right) featured in Police Interceptors with Ben Barraclough (Image: Supplied)

He retired in October 2020 due to ill health and work-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Ben is now an author, motivational speaker and YouTuber, sharing his life and work experiences – the ups and downs of policing, living with PTSD, and coping with the stigma attached to mental illness.

Other special guests from the automotive YouTube world include Abigayle André ('She Talks Cars’) and more will be joining for various Q&A sessions during the day.

The vast array of vehicles, including cars of all descriptions are on show to help raise funds for charities Andy’s Man Club and PTSD999.

There will also be faces familiar to fans of the show making an appearance on the day.

Graham Cole MBE in his role as The Bill's PC Tony Stamp (Image: Supplied)

The heroes of the Sky 1 show Road Wars, PC Pat Knight and PC Carl Lewis will be there, along with Graham Cole MBE, the actor best known for this portrayal of PC Tony Stamp on ITV’s hit police drama series The Bill.

Organisers say they hope ‘Cops & Cars’ is becoming on of the largest emergency services evenins in the North of England.

Entry to Cops & Cars is free with all funds raised on the day going directly to emergency services and mental health charities.