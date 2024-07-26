Cllr Greg White’s pledge comes after nine members of a gang which conned more than 20 elderly victims across England and Wales – including in North Yorkshire – out of their hard-earned savings were sentenced.

North Yorkshire Council, whose trading standards officers investigated the gang, said homes were often left in a much worse state after the work, requiring huge amounts of money to put them right.

Lawrence Newbury Jnr, 33, of Northwich, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to convert criminal property and to being a member of an organised crime group. He was sentenced to seven years.

Lawrence Newbury Snr, 54, of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and money laundering during his trial last year. He was sentenced to six years and two months.

John Mealin, 39, of Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud. He received five years and three months for these and other unrelated offences.

Aonghus O’Reilly, 49, of no fixed abode, was convicted at trial of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder and was sentenced to three years.

Stephen Cantello, 59, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder during his trial last year and received 17 months, suspended for two years.

Anthony Leason, 57, of Willerby, Hull, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and breaching a restraint order. He was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for two years and 20 days of rehabilitation.

Sam Illidge, 31, of Northwich, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to converting criminal property and received an 18-month community order and was told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Adam Alcott, 50, of Walsall, West Midlands, was found guilty of conspiracy to money launder and received a 20 month sentence, suspended for two years. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 hours rehabilitation.

Anthony Pounder, 39, of Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to two years and three months.

Ian Moore, 65, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is to be sentenced for his part at a later date.

Gang members were 'driven simply by greed,' says judge

Judge Howard Crowson described the operation as “a well-organised fraud targeted at vulnerable victims”.

“We all have a fear when our loved ones get older that they will be persuaded by rogue traders to part with money for unnecessary building work,” he said.

“These people had no concern for the wellbeing of the victims and were driven simply by greed."

Cllr White said the council is now working with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit to complete an in-depth financial investigation and will seek confiscation orders in an effort to recover as much money as possible for the victims.

“Depriving the offenders of the proceeds of their crimes can itself prove to be a very significant deterrent to similar offences being committed in the future,” he explained.