We asked York Press readers on Facebook what they think are the top places for food and drink in the area.

Many cafes, coffee shops and restaurants received multiple recommendations, so here's a breakdown of some of the most popular, as voted for by you.

Some of York’s best places for food and drink

The Hound Lounge

Location: 26 Station Ave, New Earswick, Huntington, York, YO32 4BN

This dog-friendly coffee house “serves up the freshest brews and homemade cakes for people (and paws) to enjoy”, according to its website.

It also seems to be a favourite of many locals in York when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat with not only your friends, but your furry family members too.

Someone commented on our Facebook post: “The dogs vote goes to the Hound Lounge! They have an amazing cake selection for the humans too! Slowly working my way through their cakes and paninis.”

Pets can snack on pup-a-chinos, pup-cakes and pup-tarts while humans can satisfy their sweet tooth with freshly baked cakes as well as sausage rolls.

Rustique

Location: 28 Castlegate, York, YO1 9RP

Another highly recommended place to eat and drink in York by locals was Rustique on Castlegate.

Guests can experience “exquisite French dining in an upbeat Bistro atmosphere” according to its website.

From the menu, you can expect to choose from a “large and varied” selection of traditionally cooked, locally sourced meat and fish dishes.

The Dark Horse Espresso Bar

Location: 5 Silver Street, Shambles Market, York, YO1 8RY

This independent family-run coffee shop serves “exceptional” coffee, as stated on their Facebook page and is a popular choice from our readers.

One person said: “Fantastic place. Great food, amazing coffee and brilliant service.”

Whether you want to make the most of the outdoor seating area to sip on an Aperol Spritz or two on a sunny day, try their popular bacon and cheese scrolls or a cheesy popcorn chicken toastie, The Dark Horse Espresso Bar has plenty to offer.

Skosh

Location: 98 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX

Many York Press Facebook followers also suggested Skosh as one of their favourite places to go for food and drink in the city.

On its website, Skosh says it offers snacks and small plates of “contemporary British cooking with an international influence".

It adds: “A bespoke dining room with an open concept kitchen designed specifically to create a unique experience, in which to enjoy uncomplicated, yet refined dishes in a comfortable and informal manner.”

Customers can choose dishes such as salt-aged beef fillet and kimchi toast, skosh fried chicken with gochujang, crispy pork belly and so much more.

Recommended reading:

Chopping Block

Location: 25 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TX

Also receiving a handful of recommendations from locals, Chopping Block is an Anglo-French restaurant set above a traditional Ale House that serves a “great” Sunday lunch, as reported on its website.

The Chopping Block also serves slow cooked lamb shoulder, herb crusted fillet of sea trout and twice cooked goat’s cheese souffle with piperade as part of its mains menu.

There is also a set menu, vegan menu and bar snack menu to choose from.

Some of the desserts on offer include a chocolate and cherry tart as as well sticky toffee pudding.