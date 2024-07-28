The owners of the Wild Swan, the historic 19th century inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, have welcomed back chef Paul Murphy after a year’s absence.

Stephen said: “This is tremendous news. Paul’s return means that the dream team of Paul and our loyal and popular resident chef Frazer Ross is reunited. This brilliant appointment ushers in an exciting new era for the Wild Swan, as we plan for the busy summer ahead.”

Paul, who leaves the Aldwark Arms, near Easingwold, renews an award-winning partnership with The Wild Swan.

Alex said: “When Paul first arrived with us in June 2022, he took the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food.

"This was crucial in establishing our excellent reputation, which we have maintained while he has been away, mainly thanks to Frazer’s loyalty and commitment."

Paul, whose previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, said he was “absolutely delighted to be back”.

Stephen Lennox and Frazer Ross (Image: Supplied)

“I was made to feel very much at home by the friendly Minskip community when I was last here. I will never forget the welcome I received and that is one of the prime reasons why I have returned," said Paul.

“Once again, I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district an inn to be proud of. I will be looking closely at the menus and, while keeping the old favourites, will introduce some exciting new dishes. As always, my aim is to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices

“As before, Alex and Stephen have given me and Frazer a blank canvas. Together with general manager Nathan Wake, they have ensured the Wild Swan is at the heart of the Minskip community and is loved and treasured by villagers."

Outside The Wild Swan

Stephen said: “We are proud that the Wild Swan is the beating heart of Minskip, where villagers enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home. We are fully committed to helping the community, supporting both the Church and the Village Hall in their fund-raising activities.”

Robert Beaumont, church warden of St John’s at Minskip, said: “The Wild Swan is a tremendous example of what a great local inn should be. While many villages are losing these precious assets, the Wild Swan goes from strength to strength. Paul’s return is wonderful news.”

Inside the Wild Swan