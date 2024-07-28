So, if you like to get out and about in the fresh air and learn about the history of new places or try to spot wildlife while getting some exercise, you might be wondering about the membership options on offer.

Both English Heritage and National Trust offer memberships to their visitors but which is best? Well, we’ve compared the two so you can see what you’ll get for your money – let’s take a look.

English Heritage vs National Trust – which membership is best?





English Heritage memberships

A membership with English Heritage will get you free access to more than 400 historic sites and you can choose the membership that’s right for you.

Up to six children under the age of 18 can go free with each adult and you can visit as many times as you like.

Most sites offer free parking but you’ll need to remember to display your member sticker on your car to qualify.

You’ll get free or reduced-price entry to “exhilarating events” throughout the year and you can use your free Members’ Handbook to plan days out.

You can choose to have an Individual membership or you can share one with the Family or Joint options.

A Senior membership is also available. You can buy a membership or make a donation via the website.

Here’s what each membership provides and how much it costs to get one. It’s important to note that adult members must live at the same address.

Individual

Individual adult (one adult aged 26+) - £6 monthly or £72 per year.

Young adult (18-25 years) / student (with a valid NUS card) - £3.50 monthly or £42 per year.

Individual adult lifetime (one adult aged 18 years+) - £1,725 for life.

Family

Family 1 adult (family of one adult and up to six children) - £6 monthly or £72 per year.

Family 2 adults (family of two adults and up to 12 children) - £10.50 monthly or £126 per year.

Joint

Joint adult (two adults aged 18+) - £10.50 monthly or £126 per year.

Adult and senior (one adult under 65 years and one senior over 65 years+) - £9.25 monthly or £111 per year.

Joint senior (two adults aged 65 years+) - £8.25 monthly or £99 per year.

Joint adult lifetime (two adults aged 18+) - £2,250 for life.

Joint senior lifetime (two adults aged 65 years+) - £1,800 for life.

Senior

Senior (one adult aged 65 years+) - £5.50 monthly or £66 per year.

Senior lifetime (one adult aged 65 years+) - £1,400 for life.

Joint senior (two adults aged 65 years+) - £8.25 monthly or £99 per year.

Adult and senior (one adult under 65 years and one senior over 65 years+) - £9.25 monthly or £111 per year.

Joint senior lifetime (two adults aged 65 years+) - £1,800 for life.

Monthly payments refer to a 12-month period of paying the cost monthly via Direct Debit and they are not available if you are buying a membership as a gift for someone else.

Membership payments will help English Heritage to care for their historic sites.

National Trust memberships

There are a variety of memberships available for visitors including the Individual, Joint, Family and Lifetime options.

Becoming a member of the National Trust will protect many of the sites and look after nature as well as the beauty and history.

Membership will mean you get free entry to more than 500 sites and free parking at most National Trust sites.

You’ll receive a National Trust Handbook which includes information about the places it cares for.

Three times a year, you’ll receive the National Trust Magazine which includes inspiration as well as interviews and news.

A membership also gives you access to the online Members’ Area where you can see first-look previews and behind-the-scenes features.

The National Trust is offering new members, who pay for their membership online via a Direct Debit payment, a £15 National Trust gift card to use in its shops and cafes.

Here’s what each membership provides and how much it costs to get one. You can buy your membership or donate via the National Trust website.

Individual

Adult membership (26+ years) - £7.60 monthly or £91.20 per year.

Youn g person (18-25 years) - £3.80 monthly or £45.60 per year.

Junior (0-17 years, children under five years go free) - £12 per year.

With a junior membership, you get free entry and a welcome pack but car parking, the handbook and magazines aren’t included.

Family

Family 2 adults (two adults aged 18+ and their children or grandchildren aged 17 or under) Kids under five years go free - £13.25 monthly or £159 per year.

Family 1 adult (one adult aged 18+ and their children or grandchildren aged 17 or under) Kids under five years go free - £8.25 monthly or £99 per year.

Joint

Joint membership (two adults aged 18+) - £12.60 monthly or £151.20 per year.

Lifetime

Individual lifetime membership (for one member) - £2,195 standard or £1,640 senior.

Joint life membership (for two members) – £2,735 standard or £2,060 senior.

Family life membership (two adults and their children or grandchildren up to age 18. Kids under five years go free) - £2,865 standard.

