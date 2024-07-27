In a world of constant adverts and advice to ease our own digestive issues, you'll be forgiven for thinking that gut problems are something that just humans have to deal with.

But it's something our furry feline friends can suffer from too.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a serious gut health problem cats can face, caused by inflammation of the cells in either the stomach, intestines, or both.

“IBD is a condition owners might not know can affect their cats, but it does have a number of serious implications for our precious pets, causing long-term pain and discomfort," according to Jackie Marshall, qualified vet and Technical Advisor at VetPlus.

The VetPlus expert reassured owners that there is "good news" since "there are plenty of ways your vet can help you to support your pet’s gut health."

Jackie added: "Just like for us humans, probiotics, postbiotics and prebiotics, all of which are included in our supplement SUSTAIN® for Cats, can support gastrointestinal health and boost the immune system of our four-legged friends".

“If you’re worried about your cat’s gut health, make sure to speak to a vet to make sure you get the best advice.”

To help best inform cat owners, vet Jackie Marshall has explained the three main signs of IBD in cats that they need to look out for.

Chronic vomiting

IBD can impact any part of your four-legged friend’s gastrointestinal tract but most commonly affects the stomach or the intestines.

This means that cats suffering from the condition can experience chronic vomiting, which typically lasts for over 4 weeks. This is one of the most common symptoms seen in cats suffering with IBD.

Long-term Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea is another very common sign of IBD in cats. However, it can be difficult to notice this if your cat goes to the toilet outside so keep an eye on their toileting habits and take them to the vet if you notice any changes.

Weight loss

Cats suffering with IBD also tend to have a poor appetite and start to lose weight.

Fluctuations in weight and appetite can have lots of different causes so it’s important to consult your vet to get the correct diagnosis and treatment if you notice any changes.