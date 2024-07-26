Three homes in York have been without power for almost a day.

Northern Powergrid were first alerted of the power cuts in Barmby Avenue, Fulford, at 4.05pm on Wednesday (July 25).

As of 1.50pm today (July 26) - they said an engineer had arrived on site - however a resolution is yet to be reached.

The Press has approached Northern Powergrid for an update, and we will update this story once we hear from them. 