Three homes in York have been without power for almost a day.
Northern Powergrid were first alerted of the power cuts in Barmby Avenue, Fulford, at 4.05pm on Wednesday (July 25).
As of 1.50pm today (July 26) - they said an engineer had arrived on site - however a resolution is yet to be reached.
The Press has approached Northern Powergrid for an update, and we will update this story once we hear from them.
