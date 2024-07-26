As The Press reported last month, Fish&Forest, which until recently was based in Micklegate, is moving to Grape Lane in the downstairs of the former 1331 building.

Chef Stephen Andrews who is behind the Michelin-listed restaurant says the new restaurant will open on Wednesday, August 7.

The site was previously owned by Stephen’s parents, Sam and Jan Robinson, who ran 1331 for 20 years.

Stephen plans to offer the same concept which the restaurant has gained huge success for, being recognised in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Gastronomy; receiving an AA Rosette and being listed in Harden’s.

Chef Stephen Andrews inside the new restaurant with Dan Cimmermann's giant mackerel (Image: Supplied)

“It’s a really exciting time for us and we can’t wait to be serving customers again,” said Stephen, who originally founded his Fish&Forest as a pop-up concept in 2018.

“It’s important that people know the philosophy and ethos of Fish&Forest remains the same. We’ll still be serving seasonal and sustainable fish, predominately from UK waters, game from local estates and forest foods. We haven’t changed our concept, just enhanced our offering,” said the 34-year-old, who will now offer eight starters, four mains, four desserts and sides.

“Trends have changed and there’s a market of daytime diners and people also want multiple choices, which is why we have expanded the starters section.

“We also want to ensure we are more accessible to people. At Fish&Forest’s core is high-quality food that is reasonably priced. It’s why we offer an A la Carte menu – and you don’t usually see this level of quality unless it’s a tasting menu, but they are out of reach for a lot of people. We want our guests to experience something special, but without breaking the bank.

“We like to know our guests by name, what they love to drink, we know their preference for food, and any allergies they have. It’s important to us that we continue to offer this level of service.”

The menu is hyper-seasonal and everchanging, led by ingredients from the land and sea and will feature dishes using spider crab, wild bass, halibut and venison. Inside the new restaurant contemporary artist, Dan Cimmermann, has been commissioned to paint one of the walls with a giant mackerel. His work will also adorn the walls and be on sale at the venue.

Fish&Forest will also feature a bar area, a communal table and a courtyard outside offering a snacks menu which will include oysters and cured fish.

As The Press previously reported, Stephen has already opened the old Fish & Forest in Micklegate as Notes wine bar.

Luke Boyes is one of the general managers at both Fish & Forest and Notes Wine Bar and will also oversee bar offering – which will include special cocktails designed to work with the flavours of Stephen’s dishes.

Fish&Forest will be open for lunch and dinner and bookings are now open. Lunch will be served from 12noon to 2pm and dinner from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.