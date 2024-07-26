JUST what's happening to the river Foss in York? I've regularly walked along the Foss for many years, but for the first time ever this year I've never seen any young water birds on the stretch I walked on.

No water hen chicks, no baby ducklings and no baby geese.

The whole river is void of water birds, I'm led to believe that apparently the swans for the first time in years haven't hatched young this year.

I've recently heard that mink with their young (kits) have been sighted on the Foss - perhaps that's the problem?

Or alternatively with all the heavy rain lately and no doubt the sewage overflowing from upstream potential that's another reason for the decline in the water bird decline?

Whatever the reason, the state of the river Foss in York is deplorable and should be investigated

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York