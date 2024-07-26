Where are all the water birds on the Foss?
JUST what's happening to the river Foss in York? I've regularly walked along the Foss for many years, but for the first time ever this year I've never seen any young water birds on the stretch I walked on.
No water hen chicks, no baby ducklings and no baby geese.
The whole river is void of water birds, I'm led to believe that apparently the swans for the first time in years haven't hatched young this year.
I've recently heard that mink with their young (kits) have been sighted on the Foss - perhaps that's the problem?
Or alternatively with all the heavy rain lately and no doubt the sewage overflowing from upstream potential that's another reason for the decline in the water bird decline?
Whatever the reason, the state of the river Foss in York is deplorable and should be investigated
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel