This weekend, the two-day Music Showcase weekend returns to York Races with superstar performers taking to the stage on both Friday and Saturday evening (July 26 and 27).

Friday will see Yorkshire rockers the Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage, while Saturday will feature pop favourites S Club. As well as the music, the Listed EBF Lyric Stakes will take place on Friday with the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes offering a six-figure prize on Saturday.

The Press was giving away meet and greet badges, complete with Premier Racing Lounge seats to the races and performances for readers who were able to answer two simple questions. From a total of more than 100 entries - most whom answered correctly - two winners were randomly selected:

On Friday, Kathryn Hough won two tickets to meet the Kaiser Chiefs at York Races

On Saturday, Gareth Dickinson and a companion won seats to see S Club 5

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorships at York Racecourse, said: “It’s a special meeting in our season, the only one where we have the big Glastonbury style stage and sound system come in, and we’re looking forward to the high energy performances that the Kaiser Chiefs will bring on Friday evening.

“The forecast is positive for the great vibes S Club will bring on Saturday.”