In January 2023, David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes, and the Vistry Group submitted plans to City of York Council to build 800 homes, 30 per cent of them affordable, on a 33ha site to th South Of Rose Cottage Farm and The Lodge, Moor Lane, Haxby

Residents were already objecting to the outline plans saying Haxby would not be able to cope with the pressure the scheme would place on its existing healthcare, road, and other provision.

Last Christmas a revised scheme suggested 760 homes, but now a further revision seeks the removal of a proposed extension to the cemetery, but there would be more open space and increased green corridors.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The latest revision also makes reference to gypsy and traveller provision. The location of the pitches could be determined at the Reserved Matters stage but correspondence between the developers and City of York Council suggests the former cemetery extension site could contain three pitches.

Talks would continue with the gypsy and traveller community but under Section 106 (developer contribution) legislation, the pitches would be on-site unless an offsite scheme was deemed appropriate, a planning consultant for the developers told the city council.

(Image: pic supplied)

The move has led to further opposition from Haxby residents.

Among them David and Anne Young told the council that extending the cemetery “would have provided an area of much needed space and tranquility for all.”

The couple said the pitches could see 50 or more residents wanting to use services on top of the other residents.

“More pollution, more strain on doctors, dentists, police, schools, road maintenance, re-cycling etc. All these services are already overburdened,” they said.

Similarly, Mrs Claire Wade of Haxby objects “due to the lack of infrastructure” to support “the vast number of proposed houses.”

She also opposes siting the gypsy and traveller pitches on the site as it “is not suitable and also not what that community wants for themselves.”

Haxby and Wiggington ward councillor Andrew Hollyer told the Press: “We are disappointed to see an extension to the cemetery removed from the plans - something we and local residents called to be included in the plans following its initial omission and one of the few broader benefits of the proposal to the wider community.”

(Image: pic supplied)

The Liberal Democrat Councillor continued: “No detailed explanation of the removal of the cemetery expansion has been provided and, without it, the application proposals would appear to be contrary to the local plan policies relating to the site.

“We remain, as do many in the community, particularly concerned about the impact of the development on local road networks and local GP and dentist appointment availability.

“We regularly hear of 13 week waits for routine appointments at the local GP, and further development that does not address this appalling situation should not be permitted."

A representative from the developers said: “The plans for Land North of Haxby have been updated following feedback from City of York Council and other stakeholders.

“The proposals continue to offer a range of much-needed new homes including affordable provision, a new primary school, an enhanced green landscape buffer to the south of the development, and wider green spaces throughout”.

“Feedback from City of York Council has been clear regarding the provision of on-site traveller pitches for strategic Local Plan sites”.

“We hoped to include expansion space for Haxby and Wigginton cemetery. However, the Environment Agency has objected to this, so we have removed this provision.

“We remain confident that the plans will help with York’s identified housing need in a well-designed proposal and look forward to a planning decision soon”.