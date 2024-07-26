A THIEF has struck at a North Yorkshire supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV following a theft in Waitrose, Station Road, Harrogate.
A police spokesman said: "It happened at 10.30am on Saturday, July 6 and involved the theft of a large quantity of nicotine replacement products.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Please email steven.shaw@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Shaw, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240119806 when passing on information.
