Over the counter medication was stolen after thieves struck at a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police has today (Friday, July 26) issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after the theft at Sainsbury’s in Bootham at 2pm on Thursday, June 27.
The force said the people pictured may have information to help its investigation.
A police spokesperson urged anyone who recognises them to get in touch by emailing steven.shaw@northyorkshire.police.uk or phoning 101.
Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240114496 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article