North Yorkshire Police has today (Friday, July 26) issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after the theft at Sainsbury’s in Bootham at 2pm on Thursday, June 27.

The force said the people pictured may have information to help its investigation.

A police spokesperson urged anyone who recognises them to get in touch by emailing steven.shaw@northyorkshire.police.uk or phoning 101.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240114496 when passing on information.