The Blue Bell is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of The Press newspaper between July 22 and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The Blue Bell, by its own admission, is a ‘proper pub for proper pub people’ – situated in Fossgate, the pub is one of the most recognisable in York.

The front room at The Blue Bell

Landlord John Pybus has been behind the bar for eight-and-a-half years, taking the helm of the city’s smallest pub in 2015, and is one of only six landlords to have run the pub since the Robinson family took over in 1903.

It is the only Grade 2 listed pub in the city with the team taking pride in the pub’s untouched Edwardian interior. The history of the pub is something that John takes such pride in that he's written a book, showing original renovation receipts and details of the pub's development over the past 121 years.

The Blue Bell was voted CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2022 and has seven cask ales on tap for a total of five tables. The pub also brews its own House IPA – created by the pub itself and brewed by the team at Brass Castle in Malton.

John Pybus behind the bar at the Blue Bell (Image: Supplied)

According to John: “The reason we keep all seven of our ales fresh is that we know who our regulars are and when they come in. We know when to tap and serve our beers because of our regular customers.

“Whilst we do get tourists, 75 per cent of the people in the Blue Bell are Yorkies. It’s a community pub.”

Some of the key elements of the Blue Bell that help keep its character are its house rules – no swearing, no mobile phone noise, no groups, and no under 18s - and the lack of background noise, giving patrons the chance to get to know everyone sat in the pub with them.

Whilst the small size of the pub prohibits it from running events, it do host a pub dominos tournament - one where John is finally starting to catch up with his regulars.

The Blue Bell also offers York made pork pies with a choice of chutneys and sauces.

John praised his barmaid Dot and the locals who visit the pub, saying that being at the Blue Bell was ‘a dream’.