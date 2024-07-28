So far more than 1,500 people have put their names to an online poll calling on City of York Council to take action to return re-wilded sites to a manicured state.

The council has said the change is part of a drive to give nature a helping hand, improve bio-diversity and protect the environment.

City of York brought in a pollinator strategy in 2020 which involves finding locations where areas of grass can grow longer throughout summer, set and drop seed for next year, and improve the habitat for bees and other insects.

As a result, previously neat flowerbeds of colourful annual plants, have made way for wildflowers and long grass.

Shane Saynor from Huntington is the man behind the petition and says: "From a personal perspective, I have in the recent years witnessed a drastic degradation in the condition of parks and Bar Walls and our local neighbourhood’s in our beloved city.

"The neglect and subsequent deterioration of these spaces, which have traditionally been a source of pride and joy for our community, is heartbreaking.

"The damage is not only aesthetic but also threatens the rich history and charm of our city. Historic England reports that our Bar Walls, some of the finest medieval architecture in England, now show signs of overgrown grass and weeds , whilst we've seen a visible decrease in the cleanliness and maintenance of our parks.



"It’s time York City Council took active measures to restore these spaces.

"The well-being of our city and the preservation of its heritage is at stake.

"Our community deserves a city that is properly cared for, a city that respects and upholds its historical legacy while providing clean and pleasant green spaces for its residents.



"I implore all residents of York and friends of our city to join this petition. Your support will send a clear message to York City Council and other stakeholders that the current state of our parks and bar walls is unacceptable."

Mr Saynor has also complained about the condition of the War Memorial in Station Rise which he says needs cleaning up and, as The Press has previously reported, the sludge-filled lake in Rowntree Park in South Bank.

James Gilchrist, the council's director of transport, environment and planning, said: “Each year, the council spends around £1.5 million on our parks and open spaces, spending another £500,000 on the conservation and maintenance of the Bar Walls.

“Community and volunteer groups do a great job supporting our teams to maintain our wonderful public spaces. Just this week it was confirmed that Glen Gardens, Clarence Gardens and West Bank Park have each achieved Green Flag status, and we’re keen to work with communities to replicate this success in other parks across the city.

“To improve bio-diversity and protect the environment, the council approved a Pollinator Strategy in 2020. This involves finding locations where areas of grass can grow longer throughout summer, set and drop seed for next year, and improve the habitat for bees and other pollinators.

“Separately, in order to balance our budget, the council has made the difficult decision to reduce the frequency of how often grass around the city is cut.

“We recognise there is a fine balance between achieving these savings and ensuring the city is effectively maintained and we appreciate that, as in all things, different residents will have different perspectives.

“With regards to the change in grounds maintenance around the Bar Walls, this is the first part of an exciting horticultural change, inspired by projects such as the Tower of London’s Super Bloom. We hope that our new approach will help us fulfil our commitment to becoming a sustainable and bio-diverse city while ensuring the walls remain a beautiful asset.”

