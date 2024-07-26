Police have issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in a North Yorkshire town.
Thieves struck at Marks and Spencer in Northallerton between 3.12pm and 3.46pm on Tuesday, July 2.
North Yorkshire Police today (Friday, July 26) urged anyone who recognises the people pictured to get in touch, saying they might have information to help the investigation.
Anyone who can help should email Steven.Shaw@northyorkshire.police.uk, call 101 and ask for Steve Shaw or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240118853 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article