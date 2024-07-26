Thieves struck at Marks and Spencer in Northallerton between 3.12pm and 3.46pm on Tuesday, July 2.

North Yorkshire Police today (Friday, July 26) urged anyone who recognises the people pictured to get in touch, saying they might have information to help the investigation.

Anyone who can help should email Steven.Shaw@northyorkshire.police.uk, call 101 and ask for Steve Shaw or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240118853 when passing on information.