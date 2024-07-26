North Yorkshire Police said the "unroadworthy" cars were seized as part of a patrol.

They said that the cars were: uninsured and untaxed, passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts in all three, all three vehicles had mechanical defects, two were foreign-registered vehicles being driven by UK residents to try to avoid tax and insurance, the third was a UK vehicle but the driver didn’t have insurance.

Officers said that one of the drivers was wanted for failing to attend court.

The force added that the drivers will now have to pay over £200 to get their cars back, on top of any fines, penalty points and other penalties.

A force spokesman said: "We patrol North Yorkshire’s roads 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We will always take action against uninsured drivers. Anyone who’s been hit by one will understand why."