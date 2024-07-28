The company has bought the former Dignity Funeral Directors property in Kirkbymoorside.

Barry Crux & Company, a leading commercial property specialist in North Yorkshire, conducted the sale to TV personality Yorkshire Auctioneer, Angus Ashworth.

Angus said: "Ryedale Auctioneers are delighted to be able to complete the purchase of the former Funeral Directors which adjoins our current site. This is the first stage of the planned expansion of the site we’ve been operating on for the past 14 years. The acquisition of these buildings adjoining what was Cooks Garage will allow us to implement our plans to improve the frontage and view from the main road onto the site, and expand our offering of specialist auctions.

Barry of Barry Crux & Company, said: "This prominent site offers fantastic potential for redevelopment, boasting spacious ground floor retail space. When listed for sale, the property attracted a significant amount of interest, particularly from the local business community. Our local market knowledge and commercial property expertise were instrumental in securing this exciting acquisition by a well-respected Yorkshire figure."

Barry added: "We're delighted to see this versatile property land in the hands of Angus Ashworth."

"Purchasing the property will allow Angus to expand his business and facilities, as his existing auction business is located in the adjoining premises. His extensive experience and deep roots in Yorkshire make him a perfect fit to revitalize this key location in Kirkbymoorside. We are confident that his vision will contribute positively to the community's growth and development. This sale is a positive step forward for Kirkbymoorside, and we're excited to see what the future holds."