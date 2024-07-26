Officers discovered the suspected cannabis grow of around 255 plants in Norwood, Beverley, yesterday (Wednesday, July 14).

Humberside Police said Xuyen Vu, 51, of Norwood, Beverley, was charged in connection and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Vu indicated a guilty plea to being concerned in the production of a controlled drug Class B cannabis.

The case was sent to Hull Crown Court where it will be heard on August 23.