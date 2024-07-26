The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, colloquially known as ‘The Phil’, are holding their annual summer concert at the Citadel Church, Gillygate in York on Friday July 26.

The Phil are the city’s most decorated and oldest running non ecumenical voice choir, having been formed in 1925, with over 60 members varying in age between 20 and 80. In previous years, they were celebrated with a finalist spot on BBC’s Choir of the Year competition and national TV performances.

This year’s summer concert follows on from the group’s run of awards at the National Choir Festival earlier this year and their success at the Cork International Choir festival where they were representing the UK – as reported by The Press earlier this year.

A guest soprano artist will also be appearing to enrich a wide variety of song to stir hearts and minds of music enthusiasts. The concert will be attended by the Lord Mayor of York, Margaret Wells.

The group are also set to perform at York Minister on August 1 to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Tickets for tonight’s show are still available for purchase at https://arkevent.co.uk/SC2024