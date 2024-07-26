David Skaith met with directors of East Coast Main Line train operators, and major infrastructure projects, at a meeting in York.

The event was one of a number of ‘conversation starters’ Mr Skaith has embarked on with industries key to economic growth across York and North Yorkshire.

Following the talks, Mayor Skaith said: “This was a really useful meeting which allowed me to get a good view of where the rail industry is right now and what it wants from an elected Mayor.

“I see an integrated rail system as essential for linking York and North Yorkshire residents to places of employment and education, not just in our region but beyond.

“Our region is huge and we have great rail links heading north and south, but I want to see that connectivity linking east and west too, plugging our coastal and rural areas into all the exciting opportunities we have here.

“I also want to see our residents easily connected with opportunities in other region’s too such as West Yorkshire, Teesside and across the North.”

The meeting, which included representatives of Network Rail, Northern, CrossCountry, Hull Trains, Lumo, and TransPennine Express, agreed on establishing regular contact between the industry and the Mayor.

Mr Skaith was also taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of York’s Rail Operating Centre where he met Network Rail signalling and operational staff responsible for running the railway network in the region.

Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s regional managing director, said: “Rail connects people with loved ones, business, days out, and opportunities. We all share a common goal in wanting to be able to deliver the best possible experience for passengers across our network.

“Over the coming months and years, as rail industry representatives in the north of England, we will continue to work together to deliver connectivity for our passengers and strive to develop our relationships so that rail thrives throughout the region.”