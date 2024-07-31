On Tuesday, July 23, Parliament voted on an amendment which called for the end of the controversial law. The cap, introduced in 2015, means that welfare payments only cover the first two born children in a family.

The amendment was unsuccessful, with 363 MPs voting against it.

However, seven Labour MPs voted against the Government by supporting the amendment - and have since lost the whip, meaning they'll now be Independents for at least six months.

York Liberal Democrat councillors criticised MPs who voted against the amendment - including York Outer MP Luke Charters and York Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell.

Andrew Waller, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Westfield, said: "It is extremely disappointing to see that Rachael Maskell voted against scrapping the two-child benefits cap when seven of her Labour colleagues had the courage to stand up against child poverty.

Andrew Waller, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Westfield

"We were told at the full council meeting that Rachael was running a petition to scrap the two-child benefits cap, so it is particularly odd that she has ignored her own petition and decided to keep 250,000 children in poverty."

Ms Maskell defended her position - and explained the petition.

She said: "Ironically, it was the Lib Dem Tory coalition Government that signed up to then Tory chancellor, George Osborne’s deficit-reduction targets which led to the slashing of the welfare budget and introduction of the two child benefit cap in 2015, straight after the General Election - a measure that I voted against at second and third reading in 2015.

"To suggest that Labour would not address child poverty is completely disingenuous and it is disgraceful that the Lib Dems in York would play politics over such an important issue.

"Ending poverty, including for children, is the reason the Labour Party exists. Under the coalition and Tory Governments child poverty trebled.

"Labour has set up a taskforce to work alongside academics and charities, as well as take evidence from people with lived experience of poverty to take 4.3 million children out of poverty, including one million living in destitution.

"As part of this work, I am campaigning to scrap the two child benefit cap and invite residents to sign my petition."

Ms Maskell told The Press that she is taking the results of the petition to scrap the law (www.rachaelmaskell.com/two-child-cap) to the Government's child poverty taskforce.

Ms Maskell chose not to defy the whip of the Parliamentary Labour Party, but is using the petition as a means of gathering her constituents' views, she said.

Luke Charters added: "Labour have immediately set to work on an ambitious child poverty strategy which is overseen by a new ministerial taskforce and co-chaired by both the secretary of state for work and pensions; and education.

"Our manifesto also included concrete actions such as free breakfast clubs; expanding government funded childcare; and cutting school uniform costs.

"The last Labour government took over half a million children out of poverty. Labour has tackled child poverty before and will do it again."