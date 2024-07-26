North Yorkshire Police say it happened at 5.30pm on Thursday, July 25 in Hungate in Pickering outside the Spice 4 U restaurant, between a driver of a yellow motorcycle, possibly a Kawasaki, and a driver of a blue Ford Courier van.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the blue Ford Courier van suffered minor facial injuries.

"If you witnessed the incident, have any information or have CCTV in the area, please email sarah.harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk"

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sarah Harrison.

Please quote reference 12240133146 when passing on information.