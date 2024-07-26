POLICE have seized several stolen bikes from a property in York.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to anyone who recognises the recovered bicycles.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We recently seized several bikes from an address in York and we want to return them to their rightful owners.

“If you think any of these bikes belong to you, please contact PC1815 Nicola Manning by calling NYP at 101 or emailing Nicola.Manning@northyorkshire.police.uk.”