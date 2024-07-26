From July 26 to August 11, 10,500 athletes including those representing Team GB will be competing across 32 sports and 329 events.

But if you can’t travel from the UK to the city of love to see the likes of Tom Daley take off from the diving board or Andy Murray’s last serve in tennis, you can watch all the action from your home.

See the full Olympics schedule for all sports here, where you can also keep up to date with the latest results and medal table.

How to watch Paris Olympics 2024 on TV

Viewers will be able to watch the action from the Games unfold for free on BBC One from 8am to 10pm on Saturday (July 27), with coverage switching to BBC Two during the news, following the opening ceremony on Friday (July 26).

BBC iPlayer will also be showing Olympics Extra coverage of events from 8am to 11pm.

Additionally, Discovery+ will have more than 50 live channels covering the games, with an offer for the Olympics allowing viewers to sign up for £3.99 per month between Wednesday, July 17 and Sunday, August 11.

Eurosport channels will be showing live coverage from 7am to 10.30pm daily, with seven pop-up channels being created to provide extra coverage. There will also be highlights and replays of events shown throughout the night.

Sky TV customers get Eurosport 1 and 2, and can activate a Discovery+ Standard Plan at no extra cost.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also be providing live coverage, while the BBC Sport website will have clips of the action and interviews.

Why isn’t the BBC showing full Olympics coverage?

The BBC coverage will begin at 5.45pm on Friday, with the opening ceremony beginning at 6.30pm on BBC One, which will see each country arrive on Paris’s River Seine.

But the corporation will not be able to provide the level of coverage it did at the 2018 Winter Olympics and during previous games, where it offered live red-button coverage of every sport.

This is due to a new TV deal secured by Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) in 2015, when the company bought the European TV rights for the Olympic Games for 1.3 billion euros.

The new deal means that Discovery+ will be providing blanket pick-and-choose live coverage of every sport, but it has struck a deal with the national broadcaster to allow it to show the games on one linear channel and one digital channel.

The deal was in part thanks to UK law, which classes the Olympics as a protected event, meaning it has to be available on free-to-air television.

It came into effect during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when the BBC received a large number of complaints about the lack of live coverage.

Viewers were further annoyed when the BBC Sport Twitter account tweeted that a British competitor had made the final of the Taekwondo before it had been shown on the delayed BBC One coverage.

The deal is in place for the next five Winter and Summer Olympic Games, up to and including Brisbane 2032.

In a statement on its website, the corporation said it did not raise its bid because: “Quite simply because we take decisions over our spending very seriously as it is licence fee payers’ money that we are using.

“As much as we’d like to, we can’t buy everything we want.”

Who is presenting BBC coverage of the Olympics?





Presenting the corporation’s TV coverage will be Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers, and Mark Chapman.

They will be joined by the likes of Fred Sirieix, whose daughter is a diver for Team GB, the UK’s most decorated female Olympian Laura Kenny, British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers, Olympic gold medallist Moe Sbihi, and Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland.