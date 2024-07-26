The inevitability of flying abroad means you will have a million things to pack and remember - especially when you're travelling with family.

From passports to hotel booking references, it can sometimes feel like a military mission to reach those blue skies.

To ensure your journey is as stress-free as possible, a team of experts has urged Brits to follow one easy travel hack to save themselves money and airport anxiety.

The printing experts at TonerGiant have released a stark warning to holidaymakers that they should always print their boarding passes before going to the airport.

“We see it too often – holidays starting off with unnecessary stress because travellers either haven’t printed their board passes or they are being charged rip-off fees in the airport," according to Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant.

Stuart continued: "We want to clear up confusion around holiday printing, so we created a go-to guide for flyers.

"As the summer holidays begin and airports around the world hit their peak season – it’s important to take note of these simple travel hacks that could save hundreds of pounds.

"Not to mention the headache of dealing with airlines and their arbitrary rules”.

TonerGiant have explained why this is the case, the potential consequences of not following their advice and also what you should do if you don't have access to a printer.

Do I need to print my boarding pass myself?





The printing pros have urged people to always print their boarding pass out in addition to using the digital pass they can access through the airline's app.

The experts reminded travellers that their phone battery could die which could leave them without access to the digital pass.

They also noted that you could find yourself in an airport’s dead zone for phone service or Wi-Fi.

TonerGiant also explained that phones can be difficult to scan at security gates.

Since our screens rotate and their brightness can dull, it can be awkward and time-consuming to get the right angle.

The experts advised that printed copies are easier at self-scan gates as well as the duty-free counter.

Is it mandatory to print your boarding pass?

As the experts have explained, if you decide to rely on your mobile boarding pass and you can't access it at the airport you may run into some issues.

For instance, Ryanair customers who need to print a boarding pass at an airport face a £20 re-issue fee.

Other airlines charging a £20 print-out fee for boarding passes include Frontier and Spirit.

The boarding pass print fee shouldn't be confused with the airport check-in fee.

For example, Ryanair flyers pay £55 per passenger per sector (or £30 for flights from Spain).

Little-known rules for printing your boarding pass

The experts have also pointed out that most airlines specify that your boarding pass must be printed on a single A4 page (not overlapping several pages).

This policy is enforced by the likes of Jet2, Ryanair and TUI.

The printing pros urge people to avoid printing on double-sided paper.

This is because airline staff often tear boarding passes, which could damage the one on the opposite side.

It makes no difference if your boarding pass is printed in colour or black and white.

Are there countries that only accept printed boarding passes?





Yes, there are some airports that cannot accept mobile boarding passes yet.

Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2 advise passengers to print their boarding passes before travelling to these locations:

Albania (Tirana Airport)

Morocco

Turkey

The experts urged holidaymakers heading off to the likes of Bodrum, Dalaman and Marrakech to print their boarding passes before arriving at the airport, otherwise they risk not being able to board the plane.

What to do if you don’t have access to a printer

If you don’t have a printer, try printing your documents at work or a local library – or ask a friend with a printer to help out.

Don't let technical glitches or rip-off charges ruin your holiday! Always pack physical copies of your boarding passes for peace of mind. It's a stress-free travel hack.

Once you've printed your boarding pass...





The printing experts have also reminded flyers that boarding passes contain sensitive data.

The pros recommend shredding them to prevent your personal information from being stolen.

Recommended reading

When uploading your ‘off on holiday’ airport snaps to social media, they also advised ensuring that your boarding passes aren’t in the shot.

For instance, even the barcode contains data that could expose you to hackers.

As obvious as it sounds, sharing photos online also lets everyone know that your house is empty, which could trigger a burglary.