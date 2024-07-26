The county’s police say anti-social behaviour has been reported at a Whitby school.

Initially reported as a potential burglary, officers were called to Eskdale School last weekend following reports of a group of youths attempting to gain entry to the school building.

A police spokesman said: “We had reports that a group had got on to the flat roof and were trying the windows. Chemical bottles have also been smashed near the skips too.

“Whitby's Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing patrols in the area. We are appealing to parents to speak to their children about the dangers of this activity. Officers are currently in the process of identifying those involved and will speaking to them with parents present.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Martin Dennison added: “Burglary is a serious offence, however, as the investigation has progressed, it has become apparent that the youths have not used force, and have accepted that windows are closed and they can't access the building. We don't accept behaviour such as this in our neighbourhood and we will be looking to resolve this incident with the parents of those involved."