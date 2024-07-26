North Yorkshire Police say a dispersal order has been issued in Filey after damage has been caused and verbal anti-social behaviour directed at officers.

A police spokesman said: “This means that if a person, over the age of 10, engages in anti-social behaviour, in the area marked on the map, then they may face being given a direction to leave the area. The person can then be restricted from the area for up to 48 hours.

“Young people may find themselves being taken home to the responsibility of their parents, guardians or carers.

Any person found breaching the dispersal, may find themselves arrested for the offence.

“The authority is granted under section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. This has been authorised to remove or reduce the likelihood of members of the public in the locality of being harassed, alarmed or distressed and to prevent crime and disorder.

“Both Filey and Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Officers have been deployed due to a report of 10 - 12 youths throwing glass bottles off the cliff on to the beach, nearly hitting families.

“We already have several youths being dispersed and then returned to their parents tonight (July 25).

“Parents, if you have your young people out tonight in Filey, please make contact with them to ensure that they are ok and not caught up in the disorder.

“The dispersal authority has been granted until Saturday, July 27 at 4.39pm.”

The area of Filey affected by the order (Image: North Yorkshire Police)